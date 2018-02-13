PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has made a takeover approach to drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp in a move that could help boost profitability at the drugstore giant and insulate it against external threats. on.wsj.com/2Ch5Gg9

- A special committee of the Wynn Resorts Ltd board said it hired Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to investigate allegations against Steve Wynn and to conduct an "expanded and comprehensive review" of the company's internal policies to ensure "a safe and respectful workplace for all employees." on.wsj.com/2ssCsva

- Snap Inc said its head of sales, Jeff Lucas, is leaving the social-media company less than two years after joining from Viacom Inc. on.wsj.com/2GaLzTs

- General Motors Co is sending a tough message to thousands of South Korean workers during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, saying it will close a Korean factory in May and pressure union officials for additional cost cuts to stem losses. on.wsj.com/2ECoBal

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc offered to bolster the editorial independence of Sky Plc's news operations to meet concerns of British regulators and ease approval of its $16 billion bid for the portion of the pay TV giant it doesn't already own. on.wsj.com/2spCowd

- Trump administration officials have shifted their tactical approach to North Korea after internal deliberations in recent weeks, senior officials said, closing ranks with Seoul and signaling a readiness to hold preliminary talks with Pyongyang. on.wsj.com/2ssrm9y

- General Dynamics Corp said it had agreed to buy CSRA Inc for $6.8 billion as part of the defense contractor's push into government information-technology services. on.wsj.com/2G8V2dG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)