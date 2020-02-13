PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European plane maker Airbus SE is close to securing a 100 aircraft deal from a Nigerian startup airline that previously announced plans to buy Boeing Co 737 MAX jets. on.wsj.com/2UMtKo7

- MGM Resorts International Chief Executive Jim Murren will leave the global casino operator after its board picks his successor, the company said. on.wsj.com/39sECvt

- Philadelphia Energy Solutions won unsecured creditor support for a bankruptcy buyout by Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which bumped up its offer to $252 million in continued competition over the troubled oil refinery. on.wsj.com/2uJ6WuJ

- Boeing Co has fired a mid-level executive in charge of pilots who exchanged internal emails that have embarrassed the aerospace company as it struggles to get the 737 MAX jetliner flying again. on.wsj.com/2uGdIS3