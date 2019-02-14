PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google is planning to spend $13 billion this year on data centers and offices across the United States, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2UWbYf6

- Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co on Wednesday filed paperwork for an initial public offering of shares and, according to people familiar with the matter, it hopes to raise more than $600 million. The family-controlled business seeks a total valuation in excess of $3 billion, the people said. on.wsj.com/2N6JOvc

- Sears Holdings Corp's Chairman Edward Lampert said he will sell or sub-lease some of the 425 remaining stores of the retail chain and open smaller stores with more focus on tools and appliances than on apparel. on.wsj.com/2TRijIE

- Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit has reached a deal to buy medical technology firm Auris Health Inc for about $3.4 billion in cash, expanding its push into the use of robotic technology for medical procedures and surgery. on.wsj.com/2Ic8bc3

- As General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc's Waymo and other companies race to develop fully driverless vehicles, new California state records show these companies are making progress but are still relying on human safety operators to take control of the wheel at times. on.wsj.com/2X2qNys