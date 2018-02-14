FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday named Taco Bell Chief Executive Brian Niccol as its next chief executive, tapping a fast-food veteran to try to revive the struggling burrito chain. on.wsj.com/2HfgSgS

- Walmart Inc is cutting some store management jobs as it works to keep labor costs low while investing in higher wages and e-commerce efforts to fend off Amazon.com Inc . on.wsj.com/2stZXUK

- Barnes & Noble Inc is laying off a significant number of workers, including experienced cashiers and staffers who sell the retailer's Nook e-readers and tablets, as a result of poor holiday-season results. on.wsj.com/2nVg09u

- PepsiCo Inc hasn't decided how much overseas cash it will repatriate as the food and beverage giant considers the still-evolving implications of the recent tax overhaul, said Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston. on.wsj.com/2BVFdsM

- A second federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily restore Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, an Obama-era program that gives protections to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children. on.wsj.com/2EHXUS0

- The November mid-term elections are vulnerable to the Russian interference that plagued the 2016 presidential election, the Trump administration's top intelligence official Dan Coats said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2F3m2w8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
