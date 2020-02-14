PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb. 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Huawei Technologies Co and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a federal indictment, opening another front in the Trump administration's battle against the Chinese telecommunications firm. on.wsj.com/2Sr322X

- Vivendi SA said it is planning an initial public offering of its Universal Music Group subsidiary. on.wsj.com/37s5omh

- McClatchy Co has filed for bankruptcy protection, a move that comes as the nation' newspaper industry is struggling to cope with a sharp decline in print advertising and the challenges of building a robust digital business. on.wsj.com/31TNxUj

- Walmart Inc is shutting down its Jetblack personal-shopping service and laying off most of its roughly 350 staffers after the retailer abandoned plans to find investors for the unprofitable operation. on.wsj.com/31XampV