PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co is scaling back its planned Boston headquarters, including selling the property and dropping plans to add hundreds of jobs, because the shrinking conglomerate no longer needs the facilities. on.wsj.com/2GrrVqg

- Amazon.com Inc abandoned its $2.5 billion plan to build a New York City headquarters, undoing one of the country's biggest economic-development deals because it said it was troubled by growing political opposition to subsidies to one of the world's richest companies. on.wsj.com/2GK8t7F

- CBS Corp's current contract with the National Football League runs through the 2022 season, but executives at the media company are already making their case to the league for a new deal. on.wsj.com/2N4VhuY

- Airbus SE is halting production of the A380 superjumbo plane, abandoning the $16-billion project after airlines around the world flocked to smaller, nimbler jets for long-range travel. on.wsj.com/2TPIfUP

- Billionaire shareholder activist Carl Icahn owns roughly 10 percent of Caesars Entertainment Corp and plans to push the casino operator to consider selling itself after it received at least two approaches, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Ea4Tlf

- FedEx Corp said its No. 2 executive David Bronczek is leaving the company and stepping down from its board, just a few weeks after the company veteran became a director. on.wsj.com/2Ebik4I