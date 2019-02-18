PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A UK parliamentary committee on Monday rebuked Facebook Inc in a new report that calls for regulation and intensified scrutiny of social-media companies. on.wsj.com/2ImgySh

- Amazon.com Inc's sudden move to abandon plans for a new campus in New York ends the protests in the city but does not remove the national scrutiny being placed on the company, according to corporate reputation and management experts. on.wsj.com/2Ikxskk

- U.S. Congress set the stage last year to pass a sweeping consumer data-privacy law in 2019, but prospects for legislation are dimming amid sharpening divides among lawmakers over how far the federal government should go in reining in Big Tech. on.wsj.com/2ImhLJj