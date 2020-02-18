PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hundreds of Americans who had been passengers on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan landed in the U.S. on Monday, including 14 people who tested positive for the virus and were allowed to join the evacuation operation at the last minute. on.wsj.com/2SRuEx3

- The Trump administration is weighing new trade restrictions on China that would limit the use of American chip-making equipment, as it seeks to cut off Chinese access to key semiconductor technology, according to people familiar with the plan. on.wsj.com/2wtrS9T

- Dell Technologies Inc is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to a private-equity firm for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2OZIV9B

- France's Alstom SA said it agreed to buy Bombardier Inc's train unit in a deal valued at $8.2 billion, including debt, infusing the Canadian industrial giant with much-needed cash and creating what would be a new, European-focused train giant big enough to take on China. on.wsj.com/2SSZXHN

- Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said he is committing $10 billion to start a new fund to fight climate change, the biggest philanthropic move to date for the world's richest man. on.wsj.com/37BSdz2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)