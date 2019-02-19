PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Southwest Airlines Co for widespread failures to accurately track the combined weight of checked bags loaded into each of its jets, according to government officials and internal agency documents. on.wsj.com/2X7eXTI

- Apple Inc is shaking up leadership and reordering priorities across its services, artificial intelligence, hardware and retail divisions, as it works to reduce the company's reliance on iPhone sales. on.wsj.com/2InUtmg

- Sedan inventories have shrunk as auto-makers are pulling back on discounts on sedans and shifting more promotional dollars to sport-utility vehicles and trucks, which are more in demand. on.wsj.com/2SKQpkI

- Amazon.com Inc's decision to abandon its $2.5 billion plan for a New York City headquarters could disrupt redevelopment and dash hopes for a surge in hiring in the neighborhood of Long Island City. on.wsj.com/2EhMyTB