PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump issued a flurry of clemency orders on Tuesday, pardoning financier Michael Milken, who spent nearly two years in prison for securities-law violations, and commuting the 14-year sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of trying to sell a U.S. Senate seat. on.wsj.com/3bOsWoP

- HSBC Holdings Plc said it would shed 35,000 jobs and cut business lines and customer relationships across the U.S. and Europe, the latest phase in a decade long retreat from global ambitions to focus on its Asian heartland. on.wsj.com/3bNwyaA

- Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg will sell Bloomberg LP, the multibillion-dollar financial-data and media company he co-founded nearly 40 years ago, if he is elected president, his campaign said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2wu8TvK

- Boeing Co said on Tuesday it had found debris in the fuel tanks of undelivered 737 MAX jetliners, the latest setback in the plane maker's efforts to address quality control problems. on.wsj.com/2V5Pxau

- A U.S. federal judge in Texas dismissed lawsuit filed by Huawei Technologies challenging a 2018 law that stopped federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese company. on.wsj.com/2STVJj6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)