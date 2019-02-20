PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it intends to stop making heavy trucks in South America and focus on the more popular midsize pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in the region. on.wsj.com/2Ng7eOx

- A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday delayed a lawsuit over a Pentagon cloud-computing contract Amazon.com Inc was favored to win so the government could investigate what it said was "new information" on possible conflicts of interest in the procurement process. on.wsj.com/2Nhd2aD

- McKinsey & Co on Tuesday agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department allegations that the consulting firm failed to make required disclosures of potential conflicts in three bankruptcy cases it has advised on in recent years. on.wsj.com/2NdaQB5

- Walmart Inc's profit and sales rose over the winter holidays, a sign that the company lured shoppers from rivals and that Americans continued to spend freely amid mixed economic signals. on.wsj.com/2NeoPGE

- The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would cancel almost $1 billion in funding for the California high-speed rail network, casting doubt on whether the state will be able to complete even the first phase of the troubled project. on.wsj.com/2NheuK7