PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep NV boss Ralph Hamers, in the latest leadership change at a major European bank. (on.wsj.com/329b9V3)

- L Brands Inc is near a deal to sell control of Victoria's Secret to a private-equity firm in a transaction that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/32arTeo)

- General Electric Co is in talks with Airbus to design and sell an engine variant for Airbus' latest wide-body, called the A330neo, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2SIS20Y)

- A federal judge on Wednesday slammed PG&E Corp for falling behind on efforts to trim trees near power lines, which are designed to reduce the risk that its equipment will spark more California wildfires. (on.wsj.com/37GVXQa)

- The National Credit Union Administration said Wednesday evening that it had sold the majority of its medallion loan portfolio to the investment firm Marblegate Asset Management LLC. (on.wsj.com/2vNjh1m) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)