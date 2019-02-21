PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it received subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to the safety of its signature baby powder and other talc-containing products. on.wsj.com/2GBccoE

- Pinterest has stopped returning results for searches related to vaccinations, a drastic step the social media company said is aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation but one that demonstrates the power of tech companies to censor discussion of hot-button issues. on.wsj.com/2GCJymZ

- Lyft Inc is preparing to list its shares on Nasdaq around the end of March, as the ride-sharing firm's hotly anticipated plan to join the public markets comes into focus. on.wsj.com/2GCnngZ

- Standard Chartered Plc expects to record a $900 million fourth-quarter provision reflecting U.S. and UK regulatory penalties, including a decision notice it received from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's Regulatory Decisions Committee. on.wsj.com/2NgBpW0

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP is unhappy with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co deal to buy rival Celgene Corp and it has moved to install its own set of directors at Bristol-Myers. on.wsj.com/2TWbzc9

- Most U.S. Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. Officials agreed "such an announcement would provide more certainty about the process for completing the normalization of the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet," according to minutes of the Jan. 29-30 meeting released Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2TWF9hO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)