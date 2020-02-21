PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade Financial Corp in a $13 billion deal that will reshape the storied investment bank and firmly stake its future on managing money for regular people. on.wsj.com/3bZnXls

- Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc have agreed on new terms for their merger, as the wireless carriers race to close the deal after overcoming a federal court challenge. on.wsj.com/2V9VSBV

- L Brands Inc agreed on Thursday to sell a controlling stake in the apparel chain to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners for $525 million, and company's boss Les Wexner agreed to step down as chairman and chief executive. on.wsj.com/2P9GJNa

- Ultimate Software Group Inc and Kronos Inc are merging in an all-stock deal which will create a company worth roughly $22 billion including debt, and a big new player in workplace-software products. on.wsj.com/39PXYux

- The founders of $6.9 billion hedge-fund firm Senator Investment Group are splitting up after 12 years together, the firm said Thursday in a letter to its investors. on.wsj.com/38O1S7b (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)