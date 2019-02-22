PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15.4 billion, disclosed an investigation by federal securities regulators and slashed its dividend, sending its stock down more than 20 percent in after-hours trading. on.wsj.com/2NlqGJV

- Pinterest Inc has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering that is expected to value the company, which operates a platform for online-image searches, at $12 billion or more as it joins a parade of hot tech startups planning share debuts in 2019. on.wsj.com/2NlbVH9

- Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc plan to start issuing this spring a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money. on.wsj.com/2NlbXPh

- Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that it would investigate its process for certifying vehicles to meet U.S. fuel-economy standards, after a group of employees raised concerns about the company's testing methods. on.wsj.com/2NjJUQ0

- As U.S.-China trade talks reach a pivotal point, the Trump administration is counting on the Chinese leader's special envoy, Liu He, to get Beijing to accept tough new strictures that are increasingly controversial in Beijing. on.wsj.com/2SfVbBH

- Casino operator MGM Resorts International on Thursday said its leading operations executive Corey Sanders will become the company's next finance chief, as part of other changes to the management team. on.wsj.com/2BKXAPG