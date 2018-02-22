PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Toys "R" Us Inc plans to close another 200 stores and lay off a significant portion of its corporate staff following a disappointing holiday sales season. on.wsj.com/2HD2TSC

- Special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in New York are examining as much as $16 million in loans that a bank run by a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump made to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. on.wsj.com/2HD3cN6

- JP Morgan Chase & Co plans to build new headquarters in New York City, the first major project under a city rezoning plan designed to rejuvenate the building stock in one of its biggest job centers. on.wsj.com/2HxX4FX

- President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Indian Health Service Robert Weaver has withdrawn from consideration for the job. on.wsj.com/2EJ4ecC

- Citigroup Inc's co-head of mergers and one of the most senior deal makers on Wall Street, Peter Tague, is leaving the firm. on.wsj.com/2HASbvO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)