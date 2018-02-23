PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's insurance regulatory agency Friday took control of hard-charging, acquisitive Anbang Insurance Group, saying the action is needed to avoid a collapse of the firm following suspected illegal activity and the downfall of its once-highflying chairman. on.wsj.com/2GESTaa

- Securities regulators plan to pare back Obama-era requirements that would require mutual funds to tell shareholders about large holdings of hard-to-sell assets, in what would be a significant concession to the industry. on.wsj.com/2GF3Gkj

- Dina Powell, who until recently served as a top national-security adviser in the White House, is talking to Goldman Sachs Group Inc about returning to the firm. on.wsj.com/2GEdmf7

- President Donald Trump's calls for changes to gun laws in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting push Congress toward a new politically fraught debate just months before the midterm elections. on.wsj.com/2GD2m1w

- Airbnb Inc looking to solidify sales ahead of an initial public offering expected as soon as next year, is adding more hotels to its site, along with a loyalty program and new tiers of listings that include luxury and more budget-friendly offerings. on.wsj.com/2GF4oOv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)