PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 24

- Canadian mining company Teck Resources Ltd shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country. on.wsj.com/3c2ujk0

- PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Be & Cheery, an online snack company in China, from Haoxiangni Health Food Co for $705 million. on.wsj.com/2v1HEIJ

- Chinese officials said the government would take more aggressive measures to shore up the economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, to meet growth targets set by policy makers. on.wsj.com/2SQhWQe

- United States National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien sought to use a series of television interviews broadcast on Sunday to rebut reports that the Russian government is trying to help President Donald Trump be re-elected. on.wsj.com/2SQxu6H