PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods set to take effect at the end of this week, citing "substantial progress" on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer after a weekend of talks. on.wsj.com/2GNVjHF

- Newmont Mining Corp said Sunday that rival miner Barrick Gold Corp has taken a small stake in the company and proposed to make it easier for Newmont stock owners to call a shareholder meeting, a move that comes ahead of a potential hostile bid by the Canadian company. on.wsj.com/2GLbbKE

- State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, or ADNOC, said Sunday it signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms KKR & Co Inc and BlackRock Inc. on.wsj.com/2GJ3Mf1

- Just days after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd launched the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen smartphone, China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd upped the ante with a competing device and an even more stratospheric price tag. on.wsj.com/2GGTQ5H

- Investigators in Texas searched Sunday for cockpit voice and data recorders in the wreckage of a cargo plane flying for Amazon.com Inc that went into a sudden nosedive and crashed over the weekend, killing the three people on board. on.wsj.com/2GJSd79