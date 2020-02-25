PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-Drugmaker Moderna Inc has shipped the first batch of its rapidly developed coronavirus vaccine to U.S. government researchers, who will launch the first human tests of whether the experimental shot could help suppress the epidemic originating in China. on.wsj.com/3caR8Cb

- HP Inc pledged to buy $15 billion of stock, with at least $8 billion of that in the first year, to tackle a hostile takeover bid from Xerox Holdings Corp. on.wsj.com/2vfYMdz

- Boeing Co said on Monday it has nominated two new outside directors with safety and engineering experience and stiffened conditions on bonuses for new Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun by including a range of programs beyond the crisis-hit 737 MAX. on.wsj.com/2T7w1YA

- The Trump administration is asking Congress to approve roughly $1.8 billion to fight the novel coronavirus as the disease spreads across the globe and seeking the flexibility to spend as much as $2.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2VimX5J

- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC is finalizing a settlement proposal worth at least $1.6 billion that would place its U.S. generic-drug business into bankruptcy to address coming debt maturities and liabilities stemming from the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Ta9A57

- Singapore state-investment company Temasek Holdings on Tuesday said it is implementing a wage freeze for all its staff due to the coronavirus epidemic. on.wsj.com/3c5bYT8