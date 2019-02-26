PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge on Monday to hold Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in contempt of court over tweets he made last week discussing the auto maker's 2019 projected production volumes. on.wsj.com/2NrZJ7i

- Barrick Gold Corp offered $17.85 billion for Newmont Mining Corp, proposing an unsolicited, all-share deal that would combine the world's biggest gold miners and create an industry giant that Barrick said will be better able to squeeze out costs. on.wsj.com/2NqILX5

- Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive officer of PepsiCo Inc, has joined Amazon.com Inc's board of directors as the Seattle-based retail and technology giant continues its refresh of the panel. on.wsj.com/2Nvw6SO

- Financial-market signals about slowing economic growth should be one of several indicators that inform monetary policy judgments, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday in Dallas. on.wsj.com/2NrxRjE

- The Trump administration imposed sanctions on allies of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and urged regional governments to isolate his regime after a weekend mission to deliver humanitarian aid sparked deadly violence, but played down the prospects for military intervention. on.wsj.com/2NtbDho

- Midstream-focused private-equity firm Five Point Energy formed a second midstream joint venture with Matador Resources Co, strengthening its ties with the oil-and-gas producer in the Delaware Basin. The new joint venture, San Mateo Midstream II LLC, plans to build and operate infrastructure to gather and process oil-and-gas production from Matador's fields in New Mexico's Eddy County. on.wsj.com/2NtKBq5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)