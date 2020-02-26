PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger stepped aside as chief executive officer, though he will retain significant power over the company that he expanded into Hollywood's biggest and most powerful entertainment conglomerate over a more than 14-year tenure. on.wsj.com/3945e64

- Hong Kong unveiled a stimulus package of HK$120 billion ($15.40 billion) to fight the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on its businesses and economy. on.wsj.com/2w1xoA9

- Mastercard Inc said on Tuesday that Ajay Banga, its chief executive officer for nearly a decade, will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach effective Jan. 1. on.wsj.com/3c22qIC

- U.S. safety investigators leveled a blistering rebuke of the federal regulator responsible for overseeing the safety of Tesla Inc's advanced driver-assistance system called Autopilot, which they found contributed to another fatal crash. on.wsj.com/3a6InHj

- Univision Communications Inc agreed to sell a majority stake to a bidding group that includes former Viacom Chief Financial Officer Wade Davis and private-equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners, ending a long period of uncertainty over the fate of the Spanish-language broadcaster. on.wsj.com/37Xbzij

- Federal health authorities said on Tuesday they now expect a wider spread of the coronavirus in the United States and are preparing for a potential pandemic, though they remain unsure about how severe the health threat could be. on.wsj.com/37ZvmxF