PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Justice Department ended its efforts to sink AT&T Inc's 2018 acquisition of entertainment company Time Warner, after a federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected the government's bid to roll back the $80 billion-plus deal. on.wsj.com/2GLQvCy

- Blackstone Group LP is partnering with Novartis AG to develop drugs to treat blood clots, the first investment by the private-equity firm's new life-sciences business. Blackstone Life Sciences is contributing $250 million to the venture and will control the new company called Anthos Therapeutics. on.wsj.com/2GLWXJx

- Online marketplace eBay Inc and activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value LP are nearing a settlement deal that would give the activists board seats and could open the door to the company breaking itself up. on.wsj.com/2GOalgb

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has until March 11 to answer federal regulators' claims that tweets he issued last week violated an enforcement settlement he reached last year, a federal judge decided on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2GLZUK7

- General Electric Co disclosed that it shed 30,000 workers last year as the conglomerate restructured its operations and sold off some business lines. The company ended 2018 with 283,000 workers, including 97,000 in the U.S., according to GE's annual report filed on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2GMNkKM

- Dean Foods Co said it is exploring strategic alternatives including the possible breakup of the biggest U.S. milk producer, as pressure mounts on dairy processors facing low prices and new competition from big retailers. on.wsj.com/2GJHFVG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)