PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb. 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The judge overseeing PG&E Corp's bankruptcy opened the door to reducing government agency claims against the troubled utility to $290 million, a fraction of the billions federal authorities say they are owed. on.wsj.com/2vbvZHn

- Gaming company Roblox Corp is now valued at about $4 billion after closing a new funding round led by venture-capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/3cezwVF

- U.S. officials warned of a new Ecoli outbreak linked to Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, the latest in a string of food-safety problems at the sandwich chain in recent years. on.wsj.com/2VC5LIT

- As fears rise over COVID-19's spread, Nestlé SA told more than 290,000 employees to suspend all international business travel until March 15, and requested that all domestic trips be skipped whenever possible for now. on.wsj.com/2T0xz7U

- L Brands Inc took a nearly $700 million charge to write down the value of its Victoria's Secret chain, an accounting hit that pushed the retailer into a loss for the holiday quarter. on.wsj.com/3949kv9

- As coronavirus continues its spread outside of China, the global airline industry is recalibrating its response to a threat that could be its worst since the financial crisis a decade ago. on.wsj.com/2uxDJCY