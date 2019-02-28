PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's largest shareholders, Wellington Management Co, is opposing the company's $74 billion deal to buy rival Celgene Corp, becoming the latest investor to express its unhappiness with the transaction. on.wsj.com/2Nyc9e7

- Veteran television executive and producer Robert Greenblatt is in advanced talks with AT&T Inc to take a senior role at WarnerMedia that could include oversight of a new unit that would combine HBO and Turner entertainment networks and an upcoming streaming service, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2NzwLCz

- Biopharmaceutical company Syneos Health Inc on Wednesday said securities regulators are investigating its accounting policies and delayed the release of its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings. on.wsj.com/2NzwOhJ

- German pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck KGaA says it wants to buy Versum Materials Inc for more than $5 billion, potentially scuttling a pending merger Versum has with another company. on.wsj.com/2NzAv71

- Cable tycoon John Malone's Liberty Global PLC, a holding company for European cable assets, said on Wednesday that it will sell its Swiss unit, UPC Switzerland, to Sunrise Communications Group AG in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.3 billion. on.wsj.com/2Nwb5qS

- Bayer AG said the number of plaintiffs suing over its weedkillers had risen by a further 1,900 over the past three months, adding to the legal pressure on the German pharmaceuticals and chemicals company as it navigates a broad restructuring of its businesses. on.wsj.com/2GOiilQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)