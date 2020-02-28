PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Senate approved legislation that would provide $1 billion for rural telecom carriers to replace equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co in their networks. on.wsj.com/2VsTxC1

- Cisco Systems Inc has started a new round of job cuts as the networking-equipment maker faces the prospect of slowing sales growth because of global economic uncertainty. on.wsj.com/2Pw26s2

- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from the country's top cellphone carriers after officials found the companies failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2TnAZjZ

- Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it has reopened 85% of its China stores that closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. on.wsj.com/397WDzw

- Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is closely monitoring the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus, but would look for an impact on the economy before thinking of a monetary policy response. on.wsj.com/386zpbF

- DoorDash Inc, the loss-making U.S. food delivery startup, said on Thursday it has filed for an initial public offering(IPO), firing the starting gun on what could be one of the year's marquee listings. on.wsj.com/3cbOtrT