PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28

- Amazon.com Inc acquired Ring, maker of video doorbells, in a deal valued at more than $1 billion, giving the online giant a bigger foothold in the burgeoning internet business of home security. on.wsj.com/2HQ7KzX

- The White House downgraded the security clearance of senior adviser Jared Kushner last week as part of White House chief of staff John Kelly's push to tighten control of classified information inside the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2HSCWhS

- Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner's spokesman Josh Raffel is leaving the White House, administration officials said Tuesday, becoming the latest official to depart the West Wing. on.wsj.com/2HS9NU7

- The Trump administration said it has reached an initial deal with Boeing Co to buy and convert two jumbo jets to replace the aging planes that fly as Air Force One. on.wsj.com/2HRriUj

- North Korea shipped 50 tons of supplies to Syria for use in building what is suspected to be an industrial-scale chemical weapons factory, according to intelligence information cited in a confidential United Nations report. on.wsj.com/2HRs0Rt