PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork named real-estate-industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive. Mathrani is to take over this month and will report to Marcelo Claure, who will remain as executive chairman. on.wsj.com/2SateNT

- Forever 21 Inc reached a deal to sell the retail chain to a consortium of buyers including landlords Simon Property Group Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP and Authentic Brands Group LLC for $81 million. on.wsj.com/2u4xMgP

- Justice Department lawyers have improperly used requests for overseas evidence to buy more time to bring some fraud cases, a memo filed with the agency's internal watchdog alleges. on.wsj.com/2RQpxOo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)