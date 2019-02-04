PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co posted a 7 percent increase in January U.S. sales, a promising start to a year in which investors expect Chief Executive Jim Hackett to show results from his turnaround plan. on.wsj.com/2SkuboU

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has no plans to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea, potentially assuaging worries in Seoul as Trump's end-of-the-month summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un approaches. on.wsj.com/2S4ZQvf

- U.S. Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank AG's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank. on.wsj.com/2WClPIs

- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam met with top aides on Sunday night amid mounting calls from fellow Democrats to resign over a racist photograph. on.wsj.com/2SkveoQ

- Nayib Bukele, the former mayor of San Salvador, won El Salvador's presidential election, a result that overturns three decades of two-party rule. on.wsj.com/2D9ILpF