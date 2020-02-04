PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran Adam Korn, who represented a new kind of Wall Street trader reared on computer code, is leaving the firm, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2SkvP7M

- Facebook Inc said on Monday it appointed Dropbox Inc's Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston to its board of directors. on.wsj.com/37WRXfg

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP has built a roughly 9% position in Green Dot Corp, according to an SEC filing made public on Monday. on.wsj.com/2RXbmqA

- The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of New York intervened in the market on Monday with a $59.85 billion overnight repurchase-agreement operation, or repo, in which eligible banks, known as primary dealers, took less money than the Fed was willing to offer. on.wsj.com/31mbnrk

- Peloton Interactive Inc, the maker of popular at-home fitness bikes, said on Tuesday it has settled legal disputes with Flywheel Sports Inc over alleged technology theft and patents considered important to success in the growing boutique fitness industry. on.wsj.com/2GU6Zq1

- "Hamilton," the blockbuster Broadway musical written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda about the American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will be brought to the big screen next year by Walt Disney Co, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/36W2zcI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)