PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lawyers for Sears Holdings Corp and the company's unsecured creditors committee faced off on Monday in bankruptcy court over Edward Lampert's bid to keep the embattled retailer alive. on.wsj.com/2UArX22

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP on Monday said it would make a $200 million investment in Papa John's International Inc and its chief executive will become chairman of the pizza chain. on.wsj.com/2UEJVAs

- United Continental Holdings Inc is steering its pilots away from a remote Canadian airfield sometimes used for diverted planes two weeks after one of its jets marooned about 250 passengers there for hours. on.wsj.com/2UGwIHj

- ProvideGx, the new generic-drug venture, will begin supplying metoprolol in the middle of February, according to executives at Premier Inc which unveiled the subsidiary last month. on.wsj.com/2UIbEAb

- Gannett Co Inc said on Monday that its board of directors had unanimously rejected Digital First Media's offer to buy the USA Today publisher for $1.4 billion. on.wsj.com/2UIbTvm

- Chevron Corp on Monday named Pierre Breber as chief financial officer amid a shift of senior executives. on.wsj.com/2UCPwY4