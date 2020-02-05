PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has made a takeover offer for eBay Inc that could value the sprawling online marketplace at more than $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/38aTw9D

- PG&E Corp won court approval of a settlement with bondholders who had threatened to derail its bankruptcy strategy, in a ruling on Tuesday from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali, keeping the California utility on course to exit bankruptcy by the end of June. on.wsj.com/2OuhFA2

- The U.S. Justice Department's Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, its chief antitrust enforcement official, has recused himself from the department's investigation into whether Alphabet Inc's Google is unlawfully suppressing competition. on.wsj.com/2UsXTbU

- Seeking to blunt the dominance of China's Huawei Technologies Co, the White House is working with U.S. technology companies to create advanced software for next-generation 5G telecommunications networks, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview. on.wsj.com/398kIph

- Macy's Inc plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years, an admission that a fifth of its locations cannot thrive as shoppers buy more online and make fewer trips to malls. on.wsj.com/3bfeq98 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)