PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said on Tuesday that its retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving the company and will be succeeded by longtime operations executive Deirdre O'Brien, a move that comes as the company wrestles with flagging iPhone sales. on.wsj.com/2SbRHFf

- Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday unveiled at its Fifth Avenue flagship store a remodeled ground floor that includes a handbag emporium featuring 50 brands. on.wsj.com/2Si6JcQ

- Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas and Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston called off their planned merger on Tuesday, the latest combination to get scuttled in the rapidly-consolidating sector. on.wsj.com/2ScaCji

- China Global Television Network has registered as a foreign agent under orders from the Justice Department, a public filing shows, as the Trump administration takes a harder line on Chinese government-led activities in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2SeHN5S

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to cut back its commodities-trading arm, once a huge moneymaker and training ground for a generation of executives including former chief Lloyd Blankfein. on.wsj.com/2ScwVWe

- Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private-equity firm, has pulled back on a plan to invest billions of dollars across Africa, the latest U.S. investor to temper its ambitions on the continent. on.wsj.com/2SfATNN