PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China said it will slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of its efforts to implement a recently signed trade agreement with Washington. on.wsj.com/2SkibSc

- Casper Sleep Inc priced its initial public offering at the low end of its already slashed range at $12 on Wednesday, the latest sign that the path to public ownership remains treacherous for unprofitable startups. on.wsj.com/2H4zj9b

- Jeff Weiner, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn, will step down in June, Weiner said in a post on the professional networking platform on Wednesday, as the software giant also restructures other elements of its operation. on.wsj.com/2S5UePP

- Competing bondholder groups and the oversight board supervising Puerto Rico's debt restructuring have reached a tentative compromise that moves the U.S. territory closer to leaving bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2SreRoi

- NeoGenomics Inc said on Wednesday it promoted Kathryn McKenzie to Chief Financial Officer as the biotechnology company looks to expand its contract research operation. on.wsj.com/2UvfBvw

- Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc will spin off $6.5 billion in assets, including women health products and cholesterol treatments that have lost patent protection, that are equal to 15% of its prescription drug sales, Chief Executive Officer Ken Frazier said in an interview. on.wsj.com/3bfCvNq