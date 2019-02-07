PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp which filed for bankruptcy last week amid escalating wildfire-liability costs it pegged at as much as $30 billion, disclosed the plans to potentially shut off power to more areas as part of a wildfire-mitigation plan it filed on Wednesday with state regulators. on.wsj.com/2Sg7gfj

- SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday said it has spent at least half of its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund in less than two years, prompting executives to consider how the world's biggest technology investor will raise more money to keep up that investment pace. on.wsj.com/2ShkoAy

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underscored the importance of the Fed's nonpartisan independence during an online forum for teachers hosted at the central bank's headquarters on Wednesday night. on.wsj.com/2SjuPnh

- United Continental Holdings Inc on Wednesday said it is revamping 21 of its Boeing 767-300s, ripping out over half the seats in economy and adding 50 percent more Polaris business-class seats, which lie flat and each have aisle access. on.wsj.com/2ShXgC4

- Uber Technologies Inc is intensifying its pursuit of Middle East riders after retreating from other international markets in recent years, lured by the region's exploding youth population. on.wsj.com/2Sj9MS5

- U.S. House Intelligence Committee re-opened its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Wednesday and said it would include questions about whether any foreign government has leverage over President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2SgtD4b