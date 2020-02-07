PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- ViacomCBS Inc is taking steps to make programming across the media company's properties available through one video-streaming offering, according to a person familiar with the matter, building upon its current CBS All Access service. on.wsj.com/3975HEm

- AT&T's Warner Bros is finalizing agreements with the cast of "Friends" for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2S8VNwt

- Elliott Management Corp has quietly built up a more than $2.5 billion stake in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and is pushing the sprawling technology giant to make changes that would boost its share price, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Oz2fKQ

- Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth is retiring, amid hundreds of layoffs and a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs. on.wsj.com/2vVkK5D

- Access Industries Inc's Warner Music Group Corp filed documents to sell shares to the public amid a streaming-fueled resurgence in the music industry. on.wsj.com/2Usjpxw

- DXC Technology Co has appointed Chris Drumgoole, Chief Information Officer of General Electric Co and a veteran of the company's cloud efforts, as its new technology chief. on.wsj.com/2uquDrG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)