PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- BB&T Corp on Thursday struck a deal to buy SunTrust Banks Inc for $28.2 billion, combining two regional banks to create the sixth-largest U.S. retail bank and end a decade-long drought in big bank mergers. on.wsj.com/2DZEbMs

- A bankruptcy judge on Thursday said he would approve Edward Lampert's bid to purchase Sears Holdings Corp, a decision that will keep the doors open at more than 400 stores and see 45,000 people retain their jobs. on.wsj.com/2WPdbqb

- Former Rep. John Dingell of Michigan, who served in Congress longer than any member in history and left his mark on the major civil rights, environmental and health care laws of the last century, died Thursday at age 92. on.wsj.com/2TBKV8l

- Amazon.com Inc has invested in high-profile autonomous-vehicle startup Aurora, giving the online retailer insight into the fast-developing world of driverless cars as it navigates its growing logistics operation. on.wsj.com/2I1JLlh

- Apple Inc plugged a major flaw in its FaceTime video-chat software on Thursday, and said it would pay a 14-year-old from Arizona for reporting the problem. on.wsj.com/2Dms8qZ

- The Pentagon is preparing to pull all U.S. forces out of Syria by the end of April, even though the Trump administration has yet to come up with a plan to protect its Kurdish partners from attack when they leave, current and former U.S. officials said. on.wsj.com/2RJu4ik

- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Reserve doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals. on.wsj.com/2WPB15d