PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Congressional leaders said Wednesday they had reached an agreement on a two-year budget deal, charting a path out of the turmoil over spending and immigration that had shuttered the government last month and left its long-term funding in jeopardy. on.wsj.com/2C3fDxK

- With Steve Wynn out as top executive of the casino empire he founded, pressure is now building on board members and other executives at Wynn Resorts Ltd, as regulatory investigations into alleged sexual misconduct at the company continue. on.wsj.com/2C3I8eC

- Equifax Inc failed to disclose that hackers gained access to consumers' passport numbers, according to a report from Senator Elizabeth Warren's office on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2C4phQD

- SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to buy a stake in reinsurance giant Swiss Re AG that could be worth $10 billion or more, in the latest example of the Japanese conglomerate's soaring ambitions. on.wsj.com/2C5t00g

- BlackRock Inc is looking to raise more than $10 billion that it would use to buy and hold stakes in companies, replicating the approach of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on.wsj.com/2C41IaG

- Scott Garrett, a former Republican lawmaker known for criticizing what he considered government overreach by Wall Street regulators, has landed a senior role at the Securities and Exchange Commission. on.wsj.com/2C3FpBR