PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co plans to unveil its 10th anniversary flagship phone lineup and show a fully functional foldable-screen handset at Feb. 20 events in San Francisco and London. on.wsj.com/2VJOElE

- The owners of New York City's iconic Chrysler Building - an Abu Dhabi government fund and New York developer Tishman Speyer - have hired CBRE Group Inc to sell the property. on.wsj.com/2seQMVa

- Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, a period during which Bezos amassed a personal fortune while building the world's most valuable company. on.wsj.com/2ADA3iN

- As negotiations to end a partial government shutdown broke down Wednesday, White House officials say an increasingly likely option is for President Trump to declare a national emergency over border security and try to use Pentagon funds to pay for construction of a wall or other barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. on.wsj.com/2QATRbO

- Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers, the new leader of the New York state Senate, pledged to pass laws to boost voter turnout, strengthen campaign-finance restrictions and ethics enforcement, and remove barriers for immigrants and transgender people as the Legislature convened Wednesday in Albany. on.wsj.com/2D0v1OW

- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont pledged in his first official address to state lawmakers Wednesday to invest more in the state's urban centers, boost spending on education and improve an aging transportation system. on.wsj.com/2Riu8u0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)