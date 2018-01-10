PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc is facing new questions from government officials in the U.S. and France about its handling of battery-related performance issues on iPhones, a sign that controversy over the problem continues despite the technology giant's apology last month. on.wsj.com/2mlaSdP

- Wag Labs Inc, the startup behind a popular dog-walking smartphone app, inadvertently exposed webpages showing customer information including addresses and lockbox codes that could have enabled thieves to break into homes. on.wsj.com/2miLe9F

- The Trump administration told Florida's governor it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S. and bowing to pressure from fellow Republicans in the state. on.wsj.com/2ml3XkK

- Boeing Co said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes, as surging airline traffic continues to fuel a multi year boom for the airline and aerospace industries. on.wsj.com/2ml7IGS