PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan. 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc wants to sell some ads for the first time on other streaming TV systems such as Apple TV and Xbox, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2FDd89s

- Verizon Communications Inc is eliminating traditional cable bundles and the handcuffs that often came with them, making it easier for households to switch video packages in the hopes they won't cut the cord entirely. on.wsj.com/2t30Rsl

- California would become the first state to contract with generic-drug manufacturers to make prescription medicines to sell to residents, under a plan proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that aims to control rising health costs. on.wsj.com/36Qflut

- Electric scooter-rental startup Lime is laying off 14% of its workforce as it pulls out of a dozen markets in the U.S. and abroad. on.wsj.com/2t7py71

- Reports that one or more missiles may have brought down a Ukraine International Airlines jetliner complicate an already tricky international crash investigation into the crash in Iran. on.wsj.com/3a5H6kG

- Boeing Co released internal communications that show employees displaying a cavalier attitude toward safety, ridiculing regulators and some airline officials. on.wsj.com/2N9azjG

- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $83.1 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets Thursday, as a top official said the central bank may keep adding temporary money to markets for longer than policy makers had expected in September. on.wsj.com/2NdvYZ5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)