PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan. 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- White House officials are divided over whether President Trump should declare a national emergency to obtain funding to build a border wall and end a partial government shutdown, but were exploring how the president could divert funding if he decides to do so. on.wsj.com/2sjxXAl

- Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, will testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee next month, the panel's Democratic chairman said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2RGdwLZ

- China and the U.S. are moving ahead with plans to hold a round of higher-level talks to resolve their continuing trade conflict, with President Xi Jinping's economic-policy captain scheduled to visit Washington in late January. on.wsj.com/2VM4X1p

- The U.S. military is moving ahead with its plans to withdraw all troops from Syria, in keeping with a White House directive in December, even though a U.S.-Turkey rift appears likely to delay the pullout, defense officials said. on.wsj.com/2RIwn9p

- Activision Blizzard Inc is cutting ties with the videogame studio behind one of its biggest hits, a surprise move that knocked its stock down more than 6.5% and adds to questions about whether the company has a robust enough slate of games for 2019. on.wsj.com/2CjAij4

- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used a speech here to rally the Arab world against Iran, casting the Islamic Republic as the Trump administration’s top concern in the region at a pivotal moment in U.S.-Mideast relations. on.wsj.com/2RHpdCe