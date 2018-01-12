PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc is broadly overhauling the way it presents news and information on its platform, as it struggles to address criticism from users and others about the quality of the content shared there and its effect on society. on.wsj.com/2muskgb

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it would invest $1 billion to move production of profitable trucks from Mexico to Michigan, a move that will significantly lower the auto maker's exposure to potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement. on.wsj.com/2mu46Cx

- Qualcomm Inc is set to clinch conditional European Union antitrust approval for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, as soon as next week. on.wsj.com/2msJwm6

- Luxury goods company Kering moved to shed most of its controlling stake in the German sportswear company Puma , announcing a plan to distribute 70 pct of Puma's shares to Kering shareholders. on.wsj.com/2muehHq