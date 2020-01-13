PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Exxon Mobil Corp is in talks to sell its oil assets in Equatorial Guinea, the country's oil minister said, and might be replaced there by a Russian company—among other options—as U.S. companies retreat to shale projects and Moscow strengthens its foothold in African resources. on.wsj.com/3817Mkw

- A leading medical society is calling on Myriad Genetics Inc and other lab companies to share proprietary data from their genetic testing in a public database, to help the scientific community better assess the disease-causing risk of mutations. on.wsj.com/3a6su4f

- Aerospace suppliers Woodward Inc and Hexcel Corp set plans for an all-stock merger in what executives said was a response to the rising tide of climate-change pressures facing the industry. on.wsj.com/2uBAhXA

- Iran's leaders grappled with a second day of protests that spread beyond Tehran as they tried to contain international criticism and domestic anger a day after they admitted the armed forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner, following prior denials. on.wsj.com/30fDUhA

- Ford Motor Co's China sales fell for the third year in a row in 2019, dropping to less than half of what it sold at its zenith in 2016, and the company said the situation for the broader market is likely to get worse in 2020. on.wsj.com/2RaTRBH