PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 14

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp equipment started more than one fire a day in California on average in recent years as a historic drought turned the region into a tinderbox. on.wsj.com/2TI42NC

- President Trump didn't have official note takers present in his introductory meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and many top administration officials never were briefed on the discussion, according to several officials familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2M9mY5F

- Democrats are laying their 2020 groundwork with a new generation of presidential contenders who will aim to draw a sharp contrast with President Trump and their party's senior leaders. on.wsj.com/2M6W3Hl

- William Barr, President Trump's pick to be the next attorney general, this week will face a group of ambitious senators in both parties whose questions may reveal more about their views of Mr. Trump than Mr. Barr. on.wsj.com/2QJMWNK

- MNG Enterprises Inc is planning to make an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett Co. on.wsj.com/2CgjGsC

- Blackstone Group LP hired away a General Atlantic executive to launch a business that will invest in fast-growing companies. on.wsj.com/2VT9wHh