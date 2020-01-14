PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Treasury Department dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator just two days before negotiators from Beijing and Washington are set to sign the first phase of the trade deal between the two countries. on.wsj.com/382wRvy

- Visa Inc on Monday said it would buy Plaid Inc for $5.3 billion, as part of an effort by the card giant to tap into consumers' growing use of financial-technology apps and noncard payments. on.wsj.com/2smQu2h

- Employees in G/O Media's editorial union urged the company's private-equity owners to replace G/O Chief Executive Jim Spanfeller in a letter Monday, saying a change in leadership was required to improve the performance of the publisher of Jezebel, Gizmodo and Lifehacker. on.wsj.com/30l3UrT

- Walmart Inc has laid off more than 50 of its managers in India as it pivots its focus to business-to-business e-commerce to take on Amazon.com Inc and other rivals in the South Asian nation. on.wsj.com/2TmvBiA

- Sears Holdings Corp, the estate of the iconic department store left behind in bankruptcy, has agreed to settle litigation over new owner Edward Lampert's $5 billion purchase of the retailer's best stores for more than $18 million. on.wsj.com/2RdkHJA

- India's antitrust watchdog ordered a probe into whether Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart have violated competition laws, New Delhi's latest move to try to rein in American tech giants that dominate its burgeoning internet economy. on.wsj.com/30itBJK