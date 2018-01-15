FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal and local officials are reviewing the U.S. wireless emergency alert system after a false warning over an incoming ballistic missile rattled Hawaii on Saturday, exposing what officials say are troubling shortcomings in the network. on.wsj.com/2mzf490

- A top Ford Motor Co executive said the company will now spend $11 billion on electrified vehicles through 2022, increasing its previous estimates as it races to catch up on battery-powered cars. on.wsj.com/2D4SWdE

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said it will resume accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, bowing for now to a federal court ruling that blocked an effort to end the Obama-era policy. on.wsj.com/2r52DHw

- Two Republican senators called into question whether President Donald Trump used derogatory comments about immigrants from Haiti and Africa in a meeting with lawmakers on immigration last week, as critics of the president did not back down and continued to suggest his words were racist. on.wsj.com/2FAhA7T

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
