PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- William Barr, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, plans to tell senators during his Tuesday confirmation hearing that it is "vitally important" that special counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to complete his Russia investigation. on.wsj.com/2Dbty8J

- U.S. troops will remain deployed along the border with Mexico until Sept. 30, the Pentagon announced Monday, as President Trump and Democratic lawmakers are deadlocked over building a border wall. on.wsj.com/2AKmVss

- Iowa Rep. Steve King was stripped of his committee assignments by fellow Republicans for questioning what was wrong with white supremacy in the U.S., and House Democrats took steps to admonish him. on.wsj.com/2FtUvqC

- Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, will help Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney lead the process of selecting the next World Bank president. on.wsj.com/2RMfyud

- Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said it plans to launch an ad-supported streaming video service that will be free for pay-TV subscribers. on.wsj.com/2FzIizQ

- FedEx Corp.'s ground-delivery unit agreed to pay New York City and state $35 million Monday to settle three lawsuits that alleged the company knowingly transported hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes. on.wsj.com/2srx1K0