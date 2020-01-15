PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday notified its third-party merchants that they could once again use FedEx Corp's Ground network to ship orders placed under Amazon's Prime membership program, nearly a month after imposing a ban on the service because of performance issues. on.wsj.com/3aajzz1

- MGM Resorts International said a joint venture that includes Blackstone Group Inc would buy the real estate of the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, in a deal valuing the properties at $4.6 billion. on.wsj.com/2RgxeM9

- George Cheeks, a top executive at Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, is headed to ViacomCBS Inc in a senior role at CBS, where he could ultimately succeed Joe Ianniello as head of the network, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2QXTLyB

- Alphabet Inc's Google plans to restrict the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome internet browser, a move it says is aimed at bolstering users' privacy while they visit websites. on.wsj.com/2RhQYPz

- Boeing Co said deliveries and new orders for its jetliners hit their lowest point in more than a decade as the global grounding of the 737 MAX undermined the aerospace giant’s business. on.wsj.com/2NrkCkk

- PG&E Corp on Tuesday delayed a courtroom clash with bondholders in favor of continued talks, suggesting that peace is breaking out on a critical front in the utility's bankruptcy. on.wsj.com/360h92M