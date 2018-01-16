PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's, chief executive said Monday he has no plans to sell its Jeep business or split up the company, cooling speculation but leaving the company's long-term strategy unclear. on.wsj.com/2rerVDm

- SoftBank Group Corp said Monday it may list shares of its profitable Japanese cellphone operator, a move that could raise nearly $20 billion and help SoftBank make big bets on technology companies. on.wsj.com/2r9T76h

- Apple Inc and Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd have settled their tiff over tips, allowing users of Tencent's popular WeChat messaging app to resume giving monetary gifts to their favorite video-streaming stars and content creators. on.wsj.com/2r9rHNR

- Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Monday it is selling for an undisclosed amount a stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field in Iraq to Japan's Itochu Corp, giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq. on.wsj.com/2rbw372

- Airbus SE Chief Executive Tom Enders has flatly accused the Trump administration of protectionism, while criticizing rival Boeing Co for exploiting such sentiments. on.wsj.com/2r6dNvI